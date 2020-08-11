Vallejo mother homeless with 6-month-old twins goes all the way to Sacramento to find shelter

In fact she was living out of her car with the kids until someone in the Bay Area reached out to offer temporary help in the form of money and information on an out-of-town shelter.
RELATED: San Francisco Chronicle documents heartbreaking story of homeless boy living in tent in Berkeley
An eviction moratorium is in place blocking evictions, but advocates and lawyers we talked with say there are many exceptions and people are still being evicted.
Elijah and Elias are 6-month-old twins who, along with their mom Rosana Sastrami, were living out of a car shortly after they were evicted from their Vallejo home in mid-July, during the midst of the pandemic.
"I couldn't find a job, I couldn't secure child care, I couldn't secure nothing," says Rosana Sastrami.
RELATED: Woman still processing father's COVID-19 death is shaken by racist rant in San Mateo
Sastrami says she was the property manager at the Vallejo Mobile Home Community and RV Park. Because of her job she lived there for free. Her eviction papers state she was fired for substandard performance and denied her claims of harassment and discrimination.
That was in mid-December of last year at a time when she was pregnant with the two boys, living with her 13-year-old son, and on bed rest. Fast forward to July 16 when she was evicted.
"So often the management agreement that the employee signs have clauses that say you're not a tenant you're an employee and the law allows them to be evicted," says Steve Collier who is the managing lawyer for the Tenderloin Housing Clinic.
Sastrami has been on unemployment but has been unable to secure housing without a job, denied at Bay Area shelters, and at one time running through money staying at hotels.
RELATED: Streets in one SF neighborhood lined with tents amid pandemic
She posted a picture of her two boys when they were living out of their car.
"I was so mad! I was mad at their dad, I was mad at my family, I was mad at myself," says Sastrami.
Someone saw the picture and offered help at a shelter in Sacramento. She's been there for less than a week while her 13-year-old is with his father in Oakland. She admits she's still homeless, but is with her babies and optimistic.
"Sometimes I pray and I'm just like 'please don't let this be my breaking day please don't let me.' These type of situations people go crazy in but thank God I got my mind still."
Sastrami did start a GoFundMe page. Money raised will go towards a place to live.
ABC7 News reached out to the mobile home park and they didn't return our calls. Lawyers and advocates say other eviction protections may end here in California within a week. If that happens some fear we could see an onslaught of evictions and increase in homeless numbers going forward.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic