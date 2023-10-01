  • Watch Now

1 killed following house fire in Crockett, officials said

ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Sunday, October 1, 2023 5:33PM
A person has died following a house fire in Crockett, officials said.

CROCKETT, Calif. (KGO) -- A person has died following a house fire in the East Bay on Sunday, officials said.

The fire happened on Lilian Street in Crockett and was reported just before 7 a.m., officials said.

Fire officials said on X, formerly known as Twitter, when they arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke and flames from the bottom story of the home.

Officials say the person inside the home died.

The fire was contained at around 8 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

