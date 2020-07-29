7 On Your Side

WATCH THURSDAY: 7 On Your Side answers housing questions for renters and owners

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney is hosting an online discussion about how the coronavirus has impacted the already fraught housing situation in the Bay Area. Plus, he'll be getting the answers to your questions.

Join us this Thursday, July 30, starting at 5:15 p.m. We'll be streaming "Housing Help: Renters and Owners," a town hall discussion, live from our website, Facebook, and YouTube.

Featured on our panel discussion:
  • Shanti Singh of Tenants Together (a renter's rights nonprofit)

  • Tom Bannon, California Apartment Association President

  • And other tenants who are experiencing hardship like so many throughout the Bay Area


Want to get your question in ahead of time? Use the form below.



RELATED HOUSING STORIES & VIDEOS:


See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
Take a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecaliforniasan franciscosan mateosan josemarinoaklandbuilding a better bay areahomerents7 on your sideconsumerrental propertypersonal financehousingapartmentevictionhousing marketreal estatehomeownersaffordable housingconsumer concernsrenters
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Rents declining, but out of work renters struggle to keep up
Here's how unemployed broke barriers to get EDD benefits
EDD answers the most asked questions from Californians
Your EDD, unemployment questions answered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: US COVID-19 death toll passes 150K
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
CA withholds COVID-19 money from 2 defiant cities
CA may create $600 weekly unemployment benefit
Saliva-based COVID-19 test offered for 2 days in Berkeley
Trump tweets about 'suburban dream' after diversity rule revoked
LIVE: Big Tech CEOs testify before Congress
Show More
Firefighters investigating cause of 5-alarm fire in SF
Trump dismisses COVID-19 aid for cities, lashes out at GOP
These CA cities will fine you for not wearing a mask
JetBlue tests UV-blasting devices for disinfecting planes
Fauci, Kaepernick to receive Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award
More TOP STORIES News