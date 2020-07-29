WATCH THURSDAY: 7 On Your Side answers housing questions for renters and owners

Join us this Thursday, July 30, starting at 5:15 p.m. We'll be streaming "Housing Help: Renters and Owners," a town hall discussion, live from our website, Facebook, and YouTube.
Featured on our panel discussion:
- Shanti Singh of Tenants Together (a renter's rights nonprofit)
- Tom Bannon, California Apartment Association President
- And other tenants who are experiencing hardship like so many throughout the Bay Area
Want to get your question in ahead of time? Use the form below.
