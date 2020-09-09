building a better bay area

Can you catch COVID-19 from riding in an elevator? Experts weigh in on risks

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As Bay Area workers continue to work from home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, some workplaces are starting to look at how they can operate in a world where coronavirus still exists.

For many offices, there are some physical roadblocks that need to be navigated to allow for social distancing. Desks can be pushed further apart and Plexiglas installed to separate workers, but about things that can't be moved further apart like elevators?

Elevators are an essential means of transportation for workers in high rise office buildings, but they physically can't be expanded to create more social distance.

RELATED: Would you leave the Bay Area and move to Oklahoma for $10,000? Hundreds of remote workers are trying to

EMBED More News Videos

Here's how to practice social distancing and figure out if you're 6 feet apart from someone during the novel coronavirus outbreak.



Social distancing has not been a critical issue in Bay Area elevators since their traffic has been down drastically in the last few months.

According to Thyssenkrupp, one of the Bay Area's largest elevator providers, Bay Area elevator use was at its lowest in mid-April but now it's rising slowly.

During the last week of August - the number of Thyssenkrup elevator trips in San Francisco office buildings was just 23% of normal, in San Jose it was at 40% or normal, while in Oakland usage was at 46% of normal.

But as usage starts to ramp up, companies are exploring innovative technology as well as common sense health protocols to keep elevators working in the COVID-19 world.

First, can you catch coronavirus in an elevator?



"I understand the anxiety is high, but the reality is that the risk in the elevators is quite low," said Joe Allen, a Harvard public health expert.

Allen says riding an elevator - even with other people on board - is relatively safe 'if' you take precautions.

RELATED: Tahoe area ski resorts plan to reopen with new COVID-19 restrictions; masks will be required
EMBED More News Videos

What should you have on hand if you test positive for the novel coronavirus? A medical expert breaks down what you should have in your pandemic kit to quarantine for 14 days.



"We know how this virus is spread, that means we know which controls should line up to prevent the spread," explains Allen.

His top tips: Wear a mask, don't talk unless absolutely necessary, try not to sneeze or cough - but if you have to, turn toward the wall and sneeze into your elbow, don't touch anything, but if you do wash your hands afterwards.

Allen says he's gotten so many questions about COVID-19 and elevators - he even made a Facebook video with more advice.



New elevator technology being considered



Some elevator companies are selling buttons you can tap with your feet - and new improved air purifiers.

Thyssenkrupp, says the company's high tech system can also assign people to specific elevator cars.

"Elevator traffic is down across the board, so what that allows us to do is actually reprogram those elevators," explained Jon Clarine of Thyssenkrupp Digital Services. "So it doesn't direct people to maximize or fill the elevator up, but only directs four or less people onto a cabin so they have room in that cabin to socially distance."

RELATED: Bay Area sports teams, stadiums adapt to changing workplace needs amid COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Move to Oklahoma for $10,0000? Hundreds of Bay Area remote workers are trying to do just that and for many it's not just about the money



Another big elevator company, Schindler, is using its advanced systems to make rides safer.

At the Post-Montgomery building in San Francisco - employees have Schindler's pre-programmed cards that tell the elevator which floor they work on without pushing buttons.

Schindler is now piloting the next phase - using smartphones.

"We can put Bluetooth beacons inside the devices and it will connect to your phone through a Schindler app," said Mark Freedman, Schindler Director of Modernization. "So you could actually maintain your social distance in the lobby and enter your call using your own smartphone."

Simple changes can also make a safety difference



You've probably seen some of these changes. Some companies have placed little diagrams on the elevator floor to show people where to stand to create maximum social distance.

Some buildings have already moved to limit the number of people in each elevator with simple signs at each entrance.

EMBED More News Videos

STADIUM COVID CHANGES: What's it like to go to the ballpark in the age of Coronavirus? Here's how the Chase Center, Levi's Stadium and the Avaya Stadium are adapting to safety protocols.



Crowd reduction can also come from employers making changes to the workday.

"The companies are going to have to do their job in terms of extending the workday, so we can have staggered arrivals and departures and de-densifying the office," says Allen.

Experts ultimately say you should still use common sense, meaning if the elevator looks too crowded - skip it and get on the next one.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscohealthbuilding a better bay areacoronaviruselevatoru.s. & worldworkplacecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Would you leave the Bay Area and move to Oklahoma for $10K?
Tahoe area ski resorts plan to reopen with new COVID-19 restrictions
Bay Area sports arenas adapt to new COVID-19 protocols
Coronavirus Social Distancing: How far away is 6 feet?
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Building a Better Bay Area: Changing Workplace
Would you leave the Bay Area and move to Oklahoma for $10K?
BLM demonstrators march across Golden Gate Bridge
Bay Area sports arenas adapt to new COVID-19 protocols
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 CA counties change tiers from 'purple' to 'red'
Are wildfires a product of climate change?
5 counties allowed to reopen more businesses, Newsom says
What we know about candy factory giveaway
Black men 8 times more likely to be stopped by OPD, data shows
Building a Better Bay Area: Changing Workplace
Sonoma County power shutoff expected to last until Wednesday
Show More
SF supervisor calls for investigation into 'unlawful' Ocean Beach gathering
'Game of Thrones' star tours Bay Area, grabs tacos
COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness
Map: Bay Area counties impacted by PG&E power shutoffs
If air quality isn't bad, why is the sky so yellow?
More TOP STORIES News