How can you find love during a pandemic? Expert offers advice

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- COVID-19 has posed a challenge for dating in recent months. But the pandemic can actually help you attract the right person faster, according to an expert, Jeanne Sullivan Billeci Billeci is a certified life coach and author of the new book "Be the Soul Mate you Want to Attract."She says the pandemic has encouraged people to change their way of dating and who they are choosing to date.Watch the interview in the video player above as ABC7's Reggie Aqui speaks with Billeci and she offers solid advice on how to find true love.