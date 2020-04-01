Coronavirus

Coronavirus: US surgeon general says California's aggressive measures helped flatten COVID-19 curve

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. surgeon general on Tuesday said California's early efforts helped to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"When you look at places like California, that aggressively mitigated and social distanced, they were able to level and flatten their curve," Dr. Jerome Adams said in an interview with "Good Morning America."

"And so we're looking at this next 30 days as an opportunity for the entire country to understand: If you do the right thing, then we can flatten our curves in our own different areas and actually get to the other side," Adams said.

RELATED: How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? Could be as long as 2 to 3 days

The surgeon general's remarks came the day after the White House coronavirus task force delivered a grim projection, predicting that COVID-19 could kill 100,000 to 240,000 Americans.

President Donald Trump described physical distancing guidelines as "a matter of life and death."

VIDEO: Surgeon General: Face masks shouldn't be worn at 'expense of social distancing'
EMBED More News Videos

The United States Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams didn't explicitly warn against using face coverings but said they cannot be worn "at the expense of social distancing."



As of Wednesday morning, at least 8,200 coronavirus cases were reported in California, with 173 deaths.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacdccoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Cellphone data shows who is following Bay Area shelter-in-place orders
Surgeon General weighs in on general public wearing face masks
Newsom calls for all healthcare workers to help during COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 Updates: Possible all mail-in ballots for Californians
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News