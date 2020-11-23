Coronavirus California

Crowds gather at SoCal beach to protest California curfew amid COVID-19 surge

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KGO) -- Some people openly defied the statewide curfew which began for most Californians on Saturday night which aims to curb the spread of COVID-19 as cases spike.

In Southern California, protestors gathered in Huntington Beach past 10 p.m. to boycott Governor Newsom's order.

In footage captured on camera, dozens of gatherers took to the streets along the Pacific Coast Highway holding signs. Some were seen not wearing a face covering.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office, as well as other Southern California law enforcement, said they would not enforce the curfew but were aware, and planning for last night's "unlawful assembly." There is no word on any citations.

A majority of Californians, including six Bay Area counties are under a curfew beginning Saturday as surging coronavirus cases threaten to swamp hospitals, and the state's largest county warned that an even more drastic lockdown could be imminent.



Nextdoor to Orange County in Southern California, Los Angeles County announced more coronavirus-related restrictions.

One night after the start of the curfew, LA County officials announced they will prohibit in-person dining for at least three weeks as cases rise at the start of the holiday season and officials statewide begged Californians to avoid traveling or gathering in groups for Thanksgiving.

The new restrictions in Los Angeles County - the nation's most populous - came as the California Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 15,000 coronavirus cases statewide Saturday - by far the highest level since the pandemic began in March. Another 14,000 cases were recorded Sunday.

California's average daily number of coronavirus cases has tripled in the last month, the Los Angeles Times found in an analysis, while COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled in the same time period.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

