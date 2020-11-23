Crowds gather at SoCal beach to protest California curfew amid COVID-19 surge

In Southern California, protestors gathered in Huntington Beach past 10 p.m. to boycott Governor Newsom's order.
In footage captured on camera, dozens of gatherers took to the streets along the Pacific Coast Highway holding signs. Some were seen not wearing a face covering.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office, as well as other Southern California law enforcement, said they would not enforce the curfew but were aware, and planning for last night's "unlawful assembly." There is no word on any citations.
RELATED: Bay Area businesses adjust to new California COVID-19 related curfew, some police departments won't enforce it
Nextdoor to Orange County in Southern California, Los Angeles County announced more coronavirus-related restrictions.
One night after the start of the curfew, LA County officials announced they will prohibit in-person dining for at least three weeks as cases rise at the start of the holiday season and officials statewide begged Californians to avoid traveling or gathering in groups for Thanksgiving.
RELATED: LA County to shut down all dining Wednesday amid COVID-19 surge
The new restrictions in Los Angeles County - the nation's most populous - came as the California Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 15,000 coronavirus cases statewide Saturday - by far the highest level since the pandemic began in March. Another 14,000 cases were recorded Sunday.
California's average daily number of coronavirus cases has tripled in the last month, the Los Angeles Times found in an analysis, while COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled in the same time period.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
