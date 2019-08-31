accuweather

How to stay safe when the power goes out during a hurricane

When the power goes out during a hurricane or tropical storm, follow these simple tips from AccuWeather to stay safe:

  • Avoid downed power lines. Beware of power lines hidden in floodwaters, which can also pose an electrocution risk.
  • Candles can pose a fire hazard, so use flashlights whenever possible.
  • Turn off electric appliances to avoid a power surge when electricity is restored.
  • Place generators at least 30 feet away from your home to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.


SEE ALSO: How to keep food safe during a power outage
EMBED More News Videos

If you lose power, follow these steps to keep your refrigerated and frozen food safe for as long as possible.



Click here for the latest tropical weather news.

MORE HURRICANE & SEVERE WEATHER EXPLAINERS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherpower outagehurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Drinking water safety tips during a hurricane
How to keep food safe during a power outage
ACCUWEATHER
Tips to stay safe at a shelter during COVID-19 pandemic
What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?
AccuWeather Forecast: Unhealthy air, seasonal highs today
How to keep food safe during a power outage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area fire updates: CZU Complex Fire grows slightly, 19% containment
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
LIVE: UCSF gives update on COVID-19 and flu season
Firefighters battling Woodward Fire victims of car burglary
Gov. Newsom to provide update on CA wildfires, COVID-19
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
LIST: Bay Area wildfire evacuations, road closures
Show More
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
Where CZU, LNU, SCU Complex fires are burning: MAPS
3 shot, 2 fatally, during Wisconsin protests
3 killed in crash off I-680 in Walnut Creek
AccuWeather Forecast: Unhealthy air, seasonal highs today
More TOP STORIES News