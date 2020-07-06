Coronavirus California

Community leaders call for halt of ICE transfers to stop COVID-19 spread

Politicians and community leaders are holding a virtual news conference to call for a halt of transfers from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation centers to ICE custody to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We know from years of experience that ICE is a disaster. This is an agency that is not focused on health conditions for the people in its custody -- whether its children in cages or families being torn apart. We know that ICE detention facilities here and around the country are not healthy," said State Senator Scott Wiener.

Assemblymember Rob Bonta says more than 40 members of the California State Legislature and over 50 local elected officials have signed the "Vision 4 Justice" letter. The letter asks Governor Gavin Newsom to "save lives and protect health" by suspending the transfer of community members into California custody and jails to ICE detention facilities.

