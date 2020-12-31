'They have little kids': Danville restaurant defies outdoor dining ban, pays thousands in fines to help employees

Incontro has been open at its Danville location for the past 10 years. It is currently open for outdoor dining, in violation of a COVID-19 health order. The restaurant has been fined at least 13 times.
RELATED: The French Laundry got 17x more in PPE funding than average Bay Area restaurants
Moufarrej says if the restaurant closes, his employees suffer, some who have already run out of unemployment benefits.
"These people have mortgages, they have rent, they have car payments. They have little kids. And it's cruel to do this," says Moufarrej.
Moufarrej says he's not trying to make a political statement. He knows COVID-19 is real. He has spent $45,000 in upgrades to be COVID-19 compliant.
But he says take-out orders alone aren't enough, and that the restaurant is just breaking even with outdoor dining.
VIDEO: CA restaurant owner claims to find 'loophole' to remain open
Some locals says if social distancing guidelines are followed, and patrons are wearing masks, they support restaurants having outdoor dining.
Crumbs is another Danville restaurant that has modified outdoor dining, but not full-service dining.
"I paid a lot of money to come (live in) Danville, have some excellent restaurants here. And I do not want to see them go out of business," shares Robert Fish, a Danville resident.
Danville Police Chief Allan Shields says he reviewed the health order with the city attorney and county lawmakers. He says the aim is not to punish restaurants. They have even implemented a progressive enforcement strategy: first to educate, then give a warning, before issuing a fine.
RELATED: Is new shelter order 'nail in the coffin' for businesses?
"We realize this is hard, and it is hard when the rules change as rapidly as they are," says Chief Shields.
Candace Andersen, Chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, admits it's been tough for small businesses, but adds, "This is not the time to be fooling around. We are at the home stretch. We've got the vaccine."
Supervisor Andersen, whose district includes Danville, encourages residents to shop local to help small businesses. She hopes the next round of federal stimulus funding will help, too.
But she says other restaurants are following the rules. Without naming names, Andersen says one Danville restaurant is at risk of being shut down.
"It is potentially, a very real possibility that they will be shut down by our environmental health division," says Andersen, although no time frame was given.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic