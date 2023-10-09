SF Jewish community, public officials gather in solidarity with Israel amid recent attacks

The San Francisco Jewish community gathered in a show of solidarity Sunday to condemn the violence in Israel.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area Jewish community gathered in a show of solidarity Sunday to condemn the violence in Israel and there was strong support from local and National leaders at the prayer service.

Prayers for the people of Israel, members of the Jewish community from across the Bay Area gathered at Congregation Sherith Isreal in San Francisco to show solidarity, in the wake of violence launched by Hamas.

"This is the time to stand with Israel as we face a merciless enemy," said Ambassador Marco Sermoneta, San Francisco Consul General to Israel.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi drew applause after saying there is bipartisan support and unity for Israel in Congress. Pelosi shared a personal story about her own friend in Israel.

"She texted me yesterday that her neice and nephew and their infant child were murdered. So what does that say about these terrorists?" Pelosi said.

Mayor London Breed, who traveled to Israel earlier this year on a sister city visit, vowed her support to the community.

"And these attacks, here in san Francisco, we don't support. We condemn, and we support people of Israel," Breed said.

Gene Epshtuin from San Francisco brought his kids, who were wrapped in the Israeli flag. He says he's still processing disturbing images he's seen so far.

"These were scenes, for us, reminiscent of the Holocaust -- women and children being dragged ourtide, murdered in the street," Epshtuin said.

This community, taking comfort in their solidarity, is now praying for peace.

A San Francisco police officer was parked in front of the synagogue Sunday. It's still unclear if the department is increasing security at other places of worship across the city.

