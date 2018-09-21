NORCAL RAPIST

'I've been waiting for this for a long time' NorCal Rapist victim breathes sigh of relief after arrest

Nicole Earnest-Payte felt so many emotions when she learned the man who raped her 27 years ago was caught.

"I don't cry a lot about this. I've been waiting for this for a long time," she said through tears. "It's interesting, when I saw his face, I felt nothing, numb."

Police say 58-year-old Roy Walker attacked broke into her Rohnert Park home in 1991 when she was 21 years old.

"I woke up to a masked man with arms around me and a gun to my head." She says back then, police didn't buy her story.

"Bottom line, they didn't believe me."

Waller's neighbors in Benicia say he was the last guy you'd suspect of being an accused serial rapist, often doing the gardening at his home.

"It's troubling to know that there is someone in your community who may have done such a heinous crime," said neighbor Irma.

Benicia police say they don't know if Waller committed any sexual assaults in the city, but are investigating.

