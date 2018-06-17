EARTHQUAKE

Japan rocked by magnitude 6.1 earthquake; 3 dead

A strong earthquake has shaken the city of Osaka in western Japan. Japanese disaster authorities say two people were found without vital signs and 41 others were injured. (KGO)

TOKYO --
Japanese disaster authorities say more than 90 people were injured in the strong earthquake in Osaka on Monday morning.

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the city of Osaka and the surrounding area about 8 a.m. (2300 GMT Sunday).

If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.


The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said the number of the injured had risen to 91 about three and a half hours later. Municipal authorities have confirmed three deaths in Osaka and a nearby city, a 9-year-old girl and two men in their 80s.

The quake set off building fires, toppled concrete walls and cracked roads and water pipes. Dozens of flights in and out of Osaka were grounded and train service was suspended across a wide area.

