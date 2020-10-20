Celebration of life to take place for fallen San Francisco firefighter Jason Cortez

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6850576" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A San Francisco firefighter has died after falling three stories during training, SFFD officials said. Jason Cortez, 42, was a firefighter paramedic, husband, father and son of a retired SFFD firefighter.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A private celebration of life is planned for Tuesday morning at Oracle Park for fallen firefighter Jason Cortez.A procession of police and firefighters escorted Cortez's body to Saint Ignatius Church Monday evening. Only Cortez's family and guests with an invitation were allowed inside.Cortez joined the San Francisco Fire Department in 2007. On Oct. 7, he was knocked over a third-floor railing by a water blast from a valve he had "inadvertently" opened during a training exercise, authorities said in a preliminary report. The report suggests that coronavirus precautions and restrictions were a contributing factor in Cortez's fall. Engine 3 conducted a pump training operation alone since multi-company drills are suspended due to COVID-19 concerns. Basically, there were four firefighters doing a training drill instead of the usual eight.The 13-year veteran firefighter and paramedic is survived by his wife and two young children.