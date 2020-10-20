Celebration of life to take place for fallen San Francisco firefighter Jason Cortez

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A private celebration of life is planned for Tuesday morning at Oracle Park for fallen firefighter Jason Cortez.

A procession of police and firefighters escorted Cortez's body to Saint Ignatius Church Monday evening. Only Cortez's family and guests with an invitation were allowed inside.

RELATED: SF firefighter dies after falling multiple stories during training incident, SFFD officials say

Cortez joined the San Francisco Fire Department in 2007. On Oct. 7, he was knocked over a third-floor railing by a water blast from a valve he had "inadvertently" opened during a training exercise, authorities said in a preliminary report. The report suggests that coronavirus precautions and restrictions were a contributing factor in Cortez's fall. Engine 3 conducted a pump training operation alone since multi-company drills are suspended due to COVID-19 concerns. Basically, there were four firefighters doing a training drill instead of the usual eight.

The 13-year veteran firefighter and paramedic is survived by his wife and two young children.

VIDEO: Paying respects to late SF firefighter, Jason Cortez
EMBED More News Videos

A San Francisco firefighter has died after falling three stories during training, SFFD officials said. Jason Cortez, 42, was a firefighter paramedic, husband, father and son of a retired SFFD firefighter.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosffdfirefighter killedfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Red Flag warning, outage watch issued for parts of Bay Area
Our America: Living While Black
Several Bay Area doctors named to state's COVID-19 vaccine committee
Newsom explains why you probably won't get a vaccine in 2020
California disputed ballot boxes removed, official says
I-TEAM: Proud Boys pledge to return after SF free speech rally
SJFD looks to add to its dispatch team; here's how to join
Show More
Giant ferris wheel set to open at SF Golden Gate Park
Jeff Bridges being treated for lymphoma
Debate commission to mute candidates during opponent's response
Mill Valley takes community approach to fire prevention
SF police make arrest in assault of free speech rally organizer
More TOP STORIES News