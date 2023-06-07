2 men formally charged in freeway shooting death of toddler on I-880 in Oakland, DA says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The two men accused of shooting 23-month-old Jasper Wu on Nov. 6, 2021 were formally charged with murder and special gang enhancements for murder Tuesday, says the Alameda County district attorney's office.

Ivory Bivens, 24, and Trevor Green, 22, face stiff penalties if convicted, prosecutors say.

Wu was riding in a car with his family on I-880 in Oakland on Nov. 6, 2021 when he was shot and killed by a stray bullet.

In a statement, the DA's office said: "Mr. Bivens and Mr. Green are accused of ambushing another vehicle with an AR-15-style rifle. According to the evidence, Mr. Bivens and Mr. Green followed the car in which Mr. Johnny Jackson was a passenger onto the highway and, without provocation, while trying to kill Mr. Jackson and the driver of that car, they shot and killed Jasper Wu."

In a preliminary hearing last month, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Scott Patton ruled that Jackson was the victim of an ambush. Jackson is charged with felony possession of a firearm. Judge Patton upheld murder charges for Bivens and Green.

"We will continue to hold these men accountable for these serious charges that will likely land them behind bars for the rest of their lives," said Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price.

If convicted, Bivens faces 265 years to life in prison. Green faces 175 years to life in prison. Jackson faces a three-year prison term.