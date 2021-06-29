An employee's job market? Companies offer 4-figure bonuses to prospective workers

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=9597046" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Employers cut 140,000 jobs in December, signaling that the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is backtracking. Watch President-elect Joe Biden addresses the December job loss and talks about laying out groundwork for the next COVID-19 economic relief package.