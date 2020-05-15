Coronavirus California

New data shows 42% decrease in job openings across CA, food industry hit hardest

By and Lindsey Feingold
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Employment rates have plummeted across California.

New data obtained by the ABC7 I-Team shows there's been a 42-percent decrease in new jobs reported this April compared to last year, according to data from hiring websites.

Unemployment in California: EDD answers questions about debit cards, wait times, how to get benefits during COVID-19

Initial data from Monster.com shows San Francisco was the only city across the state reporting a 10 percent increase in new jobs in March 2020. But, that trend didn't stay for long. As of April, new job openings in San Francisco declined.

So what industries are suffering the most across California?



According to the data, here are the biggest decreases in new jobs across the state:

1. Accommodation and Food Service Industry - 81% loss.
2. Arts and Entertainment Industry - 67% loss.
3. Educational Services: ex. teaching and administration positions - 62% loss.

For a more comprehensive look, here's an interactive graph illustrating all other industries impacted statewide:



But, it's not all bad. Some industries are still hiring.

"Believe it or not, some people are hiring," said Kris Stadelman, the director of NOVA, one of the largest workforce associations in the Bay Area. "We've had some customers get jobs in the last month."

NOVA provides a wide-range of services from resume writing to tips on negotiating salary.

The top five in-demand jobs in San Francisco as of (April 2020) are:

1. Software Developers - 7.5% of total new jobs

2. Marketing Managers - 4.7% of total new jobs

3. Truck Drivers - 3.4% of total new jobs

4. Stock Clerks - 3.3% of total new jobs

5. Sales Reps & Sales Managers - 2.8% of total new jobs

Statewide, the demand was strong for the following jobs in California (April 2020):

  • Truck drivers

  • Registered nurses

  • Software developers

  • Marketing managers

  • Security guards


Are you currently looking for a job and need help?



NOVA offers services with live representatives that can talk to you over the phone.

"For people struggling to get people on the phone during this pandemic...we have staff who can help people brainstorm through problems and help find solutions," Stadelman said.

NOVA provides services to jobseekers across the Peninsula with two offices in Sunnyvale and San Mateo.

If you're in need of help in San Francisco, contact the city's Office of Economic and Workforce Development or OEWD.

Or in San Jose, contact Work2Future.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerssan franciscodata journalismeconomyjobs hiringcoronavirus californiacoronavirusi teamjobs
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
Marin bakery rehires employees after furlough
Berkeley proposes plan to turn outdoor spaces into restaurant dining areas
Could smartwatches detect COVID-19?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How to get unemployment benefits in CA during COVID-19
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Could smartwatches detect COVID-19?
Berkeley proposes plan to turn outdoor spaces into restaurant dining areas
Gov. Gavin Newsom releases revised state budget as unemployment soars
Pelosi, GOP exchange barbs over new economic relief package
3 counties branch off from strict Bay Area stay-at-home order
Show More
Rapper E-40 donates 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to local prisons
Cats with no symptoms spread virus to other cats in lab test
'How to Get Away with Murder' finale: Cast, fans say goodbye
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News