Calling game at Dodger Stadium marks dream come true for Oakland A's newest broadcaster

LOS ANGELES -- It only took 30 years for this rookie to get to the major leagues, but Johnny Doskow is finally living the dream.

The newest announcer for the Oakland A's started his broadcasting career at 26, thinking he'd kick around the minor leagues for a few years before he finally got called up to The Show.

It took a little longer than that.

Doskow, who grew up in Southern California watching games at Dodger Stadium, spent three years in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He then came out to California and ended up working in one minor-league market after another, finally landing in Sacramento in 2001.

"Thinking I would be in Triple-A a few years," he recalled. "But it took about 22 more. So it took a little longer than I anticipated."

Finally, at age 56, the Oakland A's called up Doskow earlier this season.

And when the team came to Dodger Stadium this summer, he got to truly see a childhood dream come true.

Doskow was college roommates with ABC7 Los Angeles' Rob Fukuzaki at the University of La Verne.

The two recall going to Dodger games with a tape recorder, practicing how they would call games.

Both wanted to be just like Vin Scully. Decades later at Dodger Stadium with the A's, Doskow got to call a game sitting in the press box named for the broadcasting legend.

"As I was coming up on the bus, I was filled with tears just thinking about all the times coming here as a kid," Doskow said. "A lot of kids dreamed about playing at Dodger Stadium. I dreamed about broadcasting at Dodger Stadium."

