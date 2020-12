Johnson & Johnson late-stage COVID-19 vaccine fully enrolled, company says

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Johnson and Johnson has fully enrolled participants for its late-stage trial of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a company statement Thursday One big advantage with this potential vaccine is it only requires a single-shot.The study has now grown to include some 45,000 participants, some of them recruited by Stanford Medicine here in the Bay Area. Johnson & Johnson has called its multi-country Phase 3 trial "ENSEMBLE", according to the company's release.Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Johnson and Johnson's version has been touted to only require a single-dose, although a study involving a two-dose regimen is also being conducted.Interim data should be available by the end of January. The company plans to submit an emergency use authorization request to the FDA in February, according to Johnson & Johnson's statement.The ENSEMBLE trial was paused in October for a week, when a trial participant fell ill.Johnson and Johnson said it could not find a cause for the illness and resumed the trial after a week.