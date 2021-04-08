COVID-19 vaccine

California expecting almost 90% drop in Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines next week

Johnson & Johnson said last week one of their batches did not meet their standards.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

CA expecting almost 90% drop in Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- At the very moment we need more vaccines, California is reportedly about to see a major drop in doses from Johnson & Johnson -- not just a few hundred or even few thousand doses, we're talking about an almost 90% drop.

RELATED: Next 2 weeks are 'critical' for Bay Area to avoid 4th COVID-19 surge, doctors say

That's according to a report published Wednesday by The Mercury News.

Data shows we will also see an 85% drop in Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses nationwide. Instead of the nearly 5 million doses the government sent out this week, next week the government will only send out 785,500.

Johnson & Johnson said last week one of their batches did not meet their standards. The New York Times reported workers mixed up ingredients, ruining 15 million doses.

RELATED: Batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine fails quality check, can't be used

If you try to get appointments next week when eligibility opens up and have trouble, this could explain why. Demand will be going up as supply goes down.

The governor did say that getting the vaccine to all eligible Californians could take up to a month.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniavaccinesbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News