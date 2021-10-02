Society

Iconic Russian River resort, Johnson's Beach, hits market for $3.7 million

By Cornell Barnard
Iconic Russian River resort hits the market for $3.7M

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, an iconic piece of history can be yours for the right price. Johnson's Beach Resort is for sale on the Russian River. Already, several potential buyers are lining up, including Sonoma County which has plans of its own.

"It's a memorable place," said real estate broker, Kathryn Proctor.

Proctor is talking about her newest listing. Iconic Johnson's Beach Resort on the Russian River in downtown Guerneville.

"We've listed Johnson's Beach for $3.7 million," she said.

Ten rustic cabins and 38 campsites on ten acres. But the showpiece of it all is that famous beach.

For more than 100 years, Johnson's Beach has been the playground for guests of the resort. The current owners are retiring. During covid, public access was limited to the beach.

"It's been so important to the community for decades," said Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins.

Hopkins says Sonoma County is considering making a bid for the property, with a new vision for the site.

"I think the most exciting opportunity is making it a regional park so everyone can come," said Hopkins.

Hotel and restaurant owner Crista Luedtke is bidding for the property too. Her dream, preserving cherished memories from the past.

"When I'd go to the beach with my nephews, get a burger and soft-serve ice cream, you were transported to the 1950s, I want people to experience that for years to come," said Luedtke.

The sale of Johnson's Beach is personal to most folks in this town, including business owners.

Guerneville 5 & 10 Store owner Robin Johnson hopes whoever the buyer is knows how precious the beach is to the community.

"There are many generations and history, good feelings yeah," she said.

Sonoma County plans a virtual public hearing on the possible purchase of Johnson's Beach on Oct. 6.
