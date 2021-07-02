40,000 travelers expected per day at SFO during Fourth of July weekend

On Friday, travelers were met with busy lines at the San Francisco International Airport.
SFO expects 40,000 travelers to pass through their airport daily through the holiday weekend.
Last Sunday, more than 2.1 million Americans were screened by the TSA, the highest amount of travelers seen since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The TSA expects the number of travelers to increase this weekend.
If you're traveling this weekend, remember to wear a mask. The federal face mask mandate is still in place in airports and on planes, trains, buses and other public transportation.
⚠️ Important reminder! 😷 Masks are required for air travel, including at all U.S. airports and onboard aircraft, regardless of vaccination status. Keep your mask on when traveling through SFO. #MaskOnSFO pic.twitter.com/QFg3PrNCd4— San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️😷 (@flySFO) June 30, 2021