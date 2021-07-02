travel

40,000 travelers expected per day at SFO during Fourth of July weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than 47.7 million Americans are expected to travel for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to AAA.

On Friday, travelers were met with busy lines at the San Francisco International Airport.

SFO expects 40,000 travelers to pass through their airport daily through the holiday weekend.

Last Sunday, more than 2.1 million Americans were screened by the TSA, the highest amount of travelers seen since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TSA expects the number of travelers to increase this weekend.

If you're traveling this weekend, remember to wear a mask. The federal face mask mandate is still in place in airports and on planes, trains, buses and other public transportation.

