Race and Culture

SF Archdiocese seeks prosecution over toppling of Junipero Serra statue

By
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- The fallout continues following the desecration of a statue of Father Junipero Serra outside St. Raphael Church in San Rafael. Descendants of Native Americans say he has their blood on his hands, but less than two weeks from Election Day, it has thrust the issue into the crosshairs of political debate.

Protestors marched into and then sat outside the office of Marin County District Attorney Lori Frugoli on Monday.

They demand prosecution, "to the fullest extent," of five people arrested for pulling down a statue of Father Junipero Serra outside St. Rafael Church.

"We would do the same even if it was a statue of Chairman Mao," said one. "It was private property."

"Law and order must be respected," said Richard Kakayjian. "Otherwise, we have Portland."


Native Americans say Junipero Serra has their blood on his hands for how he treated their ancestors while establishing California's missions. "We wanted to open a dialogue with the church, basically, and it just kind of got out of hand," said Lucina Vidauri, of Miwok ancestry.

She was not arrested, but decries the response. "Since then, my life has been threatened. My family has been threatened."

"It is unfortunate and uncalled for. This is the time we're in, now," said Cesar Lagleva, who attended that same St. Rafael Church as a child. He resents the hijacking of this cultural issue into a political one.
"I realize this is being thrust into the political arena. It is a social issue."

Back in the Marin Civic Center, protestors played loud revolution music through a megaphone while waiting. It echoed through the buildings long halls and even serenaded people casting their votes, but District Attorney Lori Frugoli never came out to meet with the law and order contingent.

VIDEO: SF mayor calls for review of public art after crowds topple 3 historic statues
EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco Mayor Breed asked officials to work with the community so that art, including statues, reflect the values of the city after statues of Francis Scott Key, Junipero Serra and Ulysses Grant were torn down in Golden Gate Park.



Instead, she sent a messenger with a statement saying they're waiting for a full investigation before reaching any decision.

On Monday, the Archdiocese of San Francisco told ABC7 News that it does want to prosecute.

Outside the church, Father Serra's statue is gone. Only a mound of concrete remains where the base used to be.

The church held an exorcism to rid the spot of its evil.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitymarinsan rafaelsan franciscoprotestnative americancatholic churchvandalismpoliticsstatue desecrationrace in americarace and culture
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE AND CULTURE
SF's CAREN Act passed to deter racially-biased 911 calls
In Conversation: Oakland public figures address ways to activate change
Our America Will Be...
How to watch 'Our America: Living While Black'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MAP: PG&E outages hit 5 Bay Area counties
Our America: Living While Black
Senate GOP to push Barrett vote despite Democrats' boycott
Marin high school closes after reports of student sleepovers, parties
Napa Co. residents brace for another PG&E power shutoff
Next debate set for tonight after town hall event canceled
Late-night dining just got later in San Jose
Show More
Russia, Iran have interfered with presidential election: US officials
What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
How to make your battery last longer
Boy threatened with arrest for missing 90 minutes of Zoom class
Teen mom's journey to becoming one of LAUSD's chief educators
More TOP STORIES News