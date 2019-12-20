Hillsborough Heiress Murder Case: juror regrets verdicts, 'There are two killers who are free today'

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A juror in the murder case against Tiffany Li and Kaveh Bayat requested anonymity but agreed to talk on camera as long as her name wasn't used and face wasn't shown."I just think there are two murderers who are free today. And it feels like we didn't do our job well enough in some way," the juror said, fighting back tears.On Bayat's guilt, the juror said that a lot of it rested on cellphone evidence which showed the positions of phones during different points on the night Green disappeared. The jurors were inadvertently given raw cellphone data. They were supposed to rely on expert testimony and interpretations of the data rather than their own analysis. Li's attorneys had sought but were denied a mistrial over that mistake. As a remedy, the trial judge ordered the data to be taken from them and they were told to not rely on it."There was a much stronger guilt profile for Bayat. But when that data was taken away from us several people decided that they couldn't vote guilty with the evidence we were allowed to use," the juror said.The juror cried when she was asked what she would say to Keith Green's family, "We worked so hard, and I now have to rely on exactly what Colleen relies on which is karma, and the fact that these people have to live with what they did."The juror was referring to Colleen Cudd, Green's mother, who called Li "evil" and said that karma would catch up with her.The juror reiterated her belief that Li was guilty but suggested that there may not been sufficient evidence of her involvement in the murder."I've always believed Tiffany was guilty but it was a circumstantial case. ...It's, there are lines, right, so like there's a bar, of 'is there enough proof that she was involved?'"ABC7 News reached out to the jurors for comment and if and when more respond, we will report those other points of view on the deliberation process.