Just talked to north side store security guard Montago Silas who says the siblings in Jussie Smollett case purchased these ski masks hours before alleged attack. @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/ZW6eT9H4PW — Eric Horng (@EricHorngABC7) February 20, 2019

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett appeared in court Thursday after surrendering to authorities in the early morning on one felony count of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report.The judge set Smollett's bond at $100,000. He posted bond and was released from custody shortly before 4 p.m. Smollett did not speak as he left the Cook County Jail, and was blocked from the crush of media and cameras by a large bodyguard, who he kept hold of with his hands on his shoulders.Among those with Smollett when he left were his attorneys and what appeared to be a family member, possibly one of his sisters. He got into an SUV that then left, headed southbound on California. It is not known what the SUV's destination was.He is due back in court March 14, when he is expected to enter his plea.At a press conference, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Smollett initially faked a letter using racist and homophobic language. When that didn't get attention, Johnson said, Smollett paid two brothers $3,500 to stage the attack, because he was "dissatisfied with his salary.""'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett took advantage of the pain and anger to promote his career," Johnson said. "I am left hanging my head and asking, 'Why? Why would anyone, especially an African-American man, use the symbolism of a noose to make false accusations? How could someone look at the hatred and suffering associated with that symbol and see an opportunity to manipulate that symbol to further his own public profile? How can an individual who has been embraced by the city of Chicago turn around and slap everyone in this city in the face by making these false claims?'"Johnson said detectives had some questions about Smollett's story from the beginning, but that anyone who reports a hate crime is treated as a victim until the investigation leads elsewhere.The TV actor claimed he was the victim of a vicious hate crime in the Streeterville neighborhood on January 29. He said two men physically attacked him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs, threw a chemical liquid on him, and looped a rope around his neck.Two days after the alleged attack, Chicago police released surveillance images of two people they said they considered persons of interest in the attack.But the investigation turned on Smollett. He's now accused of allegedly orchestrating the attack with the Osundairo brothers, who he knew. One brother was an extra on "Empire" and the other was Smollett's personal trainer.The letter was sent to the Chicago studio for "Empire" on Jan. 22, a week before Smollett allegedly staged the attack. The letter is currently in the FBI crime lab for analysis, sources said.ABC7 legal analyst Gil Soffer said Smollett could also face federal charges for allegedly sending the letter."That was a bombshell from this morning's conference," Soffer said. "He has exposure under federal criminal law for violating a criminal statute that makes it a crime to send a letter, a hoax letter like that. He could serve up to five years in jail."Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Smollett surrendered to authorities around 5 a.m. Police received a call from the actor's legal team around midnight, saying Smollett wanted to turn himself in. When police suggested he wait until the morning to avoid spending the night in jail, he agreed.Smollett was accompanied by one of his attorneys and five or six other people. His lawyers, Todd Pugh and Victor Henderson, were not present at the time. Police said he was quiet, and surrendered without issue. He appeared in bond court at 1:30 p.m.If Smollett is eventually convicted of the charge, he could face up to three years in prison. He could also face substantial fines.20th Century Fox and Fox Entertainment released this statement later Thursday morning: "We understand the seriousness of this matter and we respect the legal process. We are evaluating the situation and we are considering our options."President Donald Trump posted his reaction on Twitter Thursday, tweeting, ".@JussieSmollett - what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA."Meanwhile, the attorney representing the Osundairo brothers, Gloria Schmidt, said they testified in front of a grand jury for hours Wednesday and said Smollett needs to come clean about what really happened."I think that Jussie's conscience is probably not letting him sleep right now, so I think he should unload that conscience and just come out and tell the American people what actually happened," Schmidt said.Surveillance cameras lead police to two brothers who say they were paid to rough Smollett up. Police were able to track them through ride share records from the night of the incident.Police said the brothers told them they participated for financial gain and that they were paid $3,500, but they won't be charged. Detectives said the surveillance cameras were key to unlocking this case."The city came together to investigate and help the police with this crime," said Chicago Police Area Central Detectives Commander Edward Wodnicki, who led the investigation. "It was because of these pod cameras, our investment into technology in the city of Chicago and the great assistance from the community in giving us those other cameras that led us to a really solid timeline of where our two persons of interest went. So in short, we were able to track them initially forward."Smollett's lawyers released a statement saying: "Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked. Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense."Johnson said Chicago police did not pull any resources away from homicides or shootings and the case did not get any special attention.Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel released a statement Thursday saying, "I want to thank all of the Chicago police officers who have worked on this case, and all of the private citizens and business owners who have stepped forward with information and video evidence to help us get to the bottom of what was reported as a hate crime."All across Chicago, in every neighborhood, there are signs in front yards and in windows that read, 'Hate Has No Home Here.' It is a sign that expresses our shared values and defines our great city. Chicago's message to the world is that no matter where you come from, who you love, or how you pray you will always have a home here. Our laws exist to reflect and defend those values, and hate crimes will never be tolerated. A single individual who put their perceived self-interest ahead of these shared principles will never trump Chicago's collective spirit."ABC7 Eyewitness News obtained Wednesday night surveillance video of the brothers linked to the reported attack from a beauty supply shop. The video shows the brothers purchasing items possibly used in the case.Employees at Beauty House in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood said the brothers came to the business the day before the alleged attack. The store is a little more than a mile from their apartment, and a security guard said he remembers the siblings because they purchased ski masks.Chicago police confirmed the authenticity of the surveillance video, which shows the brothers purchasing numerous items, including a red ball cap, gloves, and ski masks.Security guard Montago Silas said he was asked by the siblings if the store sold ski masks, but the business did not have the traditional balaclava-type mask; they only carried the kind with separate eyeholes. He thought it strange that they purchased them."It was bizarre because it was unusual for people to purchase these type of masks, not since the 70s, but I thought it was a little strange," Montago said.The surveillance video also shows them leaving the store. They get into a silver-colored two-door coupe before driving away. Hours later, Smollett reported the alleged attack.Montago said he's been keeping up with the Smollett story, but never thought he'd become a part of it.The video does not show the siblings buying the rope that Smollett says was placed around his neck. That item, according to sources, came from a hardware store.