Thousands of Kaiser workers threaten to strike if new deal isn't reached before contract expires

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A looming strike could impact your access to healthcare in the Bay Area. Kaiser Permanente workers are threatening to walk off the job on Wednesday if a new contract deal isn't reached.

Doctors and nurses wouldn't be part of the strike, but nursing assistants, pharmacists, and lab technicians would be.

Seventy-five thousand people could strike, making it the largest healthcare strike in U.S. history.

Kaiser and union representatives say contract talks continued through the weekend.

The company says it is making progress on key issues and recently reached tentative agreements in four key areas.

