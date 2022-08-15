Thousands of Bay Area, NorCal Kaiser mental health workers set to strike Monday morning

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente mental health workers in the Bay Area and Northern California say they will go on strike Monday.

Picket signs were being constructed at the Emeryville headquarters of the union representing nearly 2,000 Kaiser mental health workers, from Fresno to the Bay Area, who plan to strike Monday.

Many say they are burned out.

"We are here because Kaiser has been negligent with how it's allowing us to work with our patients," said Kaiser clinical social worker Kathy Ray.

The National Union of Healthcare Workers is demanding the healthcare provider increase staffing to help a treat an influx of new and established patients seeking appointments with psychologists, marriage and family therapists and chemical dependency counselors.

"We've got patients waiting three to four months for an appointment, for their next appointment... we all know you can't do psychotherapeutic care with wait times like that," said Kaiser psychologist Barry Kamil.

A new state law, authored by State Senator Scott Weiner, requires timely access to healthcare within 10 days to two weeks in some cases. The strike threat comes after a bargaining session ended Saturday with a tentative agreement on a wage increase for clinicians but issues over staffing and working conditions kept both sides from reaching a deal.

In a statement, a Kaiser Permanente representative said: "The strike is an unnecessary tactic to increase the Union's leverage at the bargaining table making it harder, not easier to deliver mental health care."

The union says about 20% of clinicians have left Kaiser.

"We can't continue to do the pace of work when post-pandemic mental health is reaching a national crisis... Kaiser is still not stepping up," said Ray.

In December 2019, =4,000 Kaiser mental health workers statewide launched a five-day strike, demanding that Kaiser shorten patient wait times and reduce therapist caseloads.

Unlike that action, Monday's strike is open-ended and could go on indefinitely.

