Oakland police recover vehicle connected to fatal shooting of TV news security guard

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police announced Monday that they have recovered a vehicle similar to the one they were seeking in connection with the shooting that killed TV news security guard Kevin Nishita.During the press conference, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said that officers had recovered a car that was similar to the white four-door Acura sedan that had been identified as a possible suspect vehicle.Police did not say where the vehicle was found or provide any additional information on its recovery.There is now more than $38,000 on the line for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a security guard in Oakland.Police are trying to find the person who shot retired police officer Kevin Nishita.He was working as a security guard for a TV news crew at the time of the shooting.He died later at the hospital.Police are wanting to talk to a person believed to have cell phone video connected to the shooting.They are also still searching for a white Acura TL.