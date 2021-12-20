Oakland police recover vehicle connected to fatal shooting of TV news security guard

During the press conference, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said that officers had recovered a car that was similar to the white four-door Acura sedan that had been identified as a possible suspect vehicle.
Police did not say where the vehicle was found or provide any additional information on its recovery.
There is now more than $38,000 on the line for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a security guard in Oakland.
Police are trying to find the person who shot retired police officer Kevin Nishita.
He was working as a security guard for a TV news crew at the time of the shooting.
He died later at the hospital.
Police are wanting to talk to a person believed to have cell phone video connected to the shooting.
They are also still searching for a white Acura TL.