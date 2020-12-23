SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Education is part of Building a Better Bay Area. ABC7 News Anchor Ama Daetz wants to help you keep your young readers entertained and learning over winter break.
She turned to her favorite reading resource, Susan Lavelle with Union School District, for seven great literacy activities kids can do at home!
RELATED: New game trains your brain to react in emergency situations
1. Help write holiday letters to family and friends and even make some cards
2. Write "Thank You" notes for gifts
3. Have family story time each night with a chapter book
4. Be in charge of recipes when cooking or baking
RELATED: NYC 11-year-old writes book about self-love to help lift children's spirits during pandemic
5. Create shopping lists
6. Create a daily journal about winter break to share with teachers
7. Write a letter or email to your teacher
Enjoy!
Here are 7 literacy activities your kids can do over winter break
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More