Here are 7 literacy activities your kids can do over winter break

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Education is part of Building a Better Bay Area . ABC7 News Anchor Ama Daetz wants to help you keep your young readers entertained and learning over winter break.She turned to her favorite reading resource, Susan Lavelle with Union School District, for seven great literacy activities kids can do at home!1. Help write holiday letters to family and friends and even make some cards2. Write "Thank You" notes for gifts3. Have family story time each night with a chapter book4. Be in charge of recipes when cooking or baking5. Create shopping lists6. Create a daily journal about winter break to share with teachers7. Write a letter or email to your teacherEnjoy!