4 injured in Louisiana Tech stabbing; college student committed 'random act of violence': officials

RUSTON, La. -- A Louisiana Tech University student is in custody after he allegedly stabbed four people in a "random act of violence" on campus, according to the university.

The four victims -- one graduate student and three non-students -- had just left the campus recreation center when they were attacked around 9 a.m. Monday, Louisiana Tech University said.

The suspect, student Jacoby Johnson, allegedly fled the scene and was apprehended minutes later by campus police, according to the university.

One victim was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Ruston, Louisiana university. Two others were hospitalized in serious but stable condition and the fourth victim refused treatment.

Johnson was also hospitalized, Louisiana Tech said.

The university described the incident as an apparent "random act of violence."