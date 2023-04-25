  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Student injured in stabbing at Walnut Creek high school, district confirms

KGO logo
Tuesday, April 25, 2023 10:23PM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- A student stabbed another student at Northgate High School in Walnut Creek, according to the Mount Diablo Unified School District.

The district said one student is in police custody and the victim has been taken to a local hospital.

Both students involved were in the 9th grade and were acquaintances.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The district said Walnut Creek police are on scene and no other students were involved.

Students have returned to class.

Counselors are on site and will remain on site Wednesday.

Bay City News contributed to this report

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW