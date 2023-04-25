Student injured in stabbing at Walnut Creek high school, district confirms

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- A student stabbed another student at Northgate High School in Walnut Creek, according to the Mount Diablo Unified School District.

The district said one student is in police custody and the victim has been taken to a local hospital.

Both students involved were in the 9th grade and were acquaintances.

The district said Walnut Creek police are on scene and no other students were involved.

Students have returned to class.

Counselors are on site and will remain on site Wednesday.

Bay City News contributed to this report