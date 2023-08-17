2 students stabbed at San Jose high school, police say

James Lick High School in San Jose was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a stabbing that injured two students, police said.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The stabbing was reported around 11:25 a.m. at the school on North White Road. The suspect or suspects fled prior to officers arriving, and the two students stabbed were taken to a hospital, according to San Jose police.

Information about the students' injuries and suspect details were not immediately available.

Police said as of shortly after noon that the school was on lockdown and people should avoid the area while the investigation is underway.