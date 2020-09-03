Travel

'Plague warning' closes South Lake Tahoe beach

By

August 2017 file image of Lake Tahoe as seen from the South Lake Tahoe side.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- Fleas that have tested positive for "plague bacteria" have prompted several closures on the south side of Lake Tahoe ahead of Labor Day weekend.

Kiva Beach, its picnic area, Tallac Historic Area and the Taylor Creek Visitor Center are closed as the area is treated for active plague, the California Department of Health told ABC7 News.

ALSO: Video shows bears searching for food inside Lake Tahoe convenience store

"The Forest Service is working closely with our partners at the California Department of Public Health and we anticipate that these parking areas will reopen before Labor Day weekend," the U.S. Forest Service said on Facebook.

Kiva Beach is set to reopen Friday, but if you feel a little scratchy after your visit, don't say we didn't warn you.



If you do choose to visit the active plague zone, the Forest Service recommends staying on trails and keeping pets on short leashes. Also, make sure your dog isn't sniffing around any rodent burrows -- those plague-infested fleas could make a jump from chipmunk to Fido in no time. For good measure, you should also social distance from any rodent burrows you come across.

RELATED: California resident tests positive for the plague, first case in the state in 5 years

That being said, the plague is treatable with antibiotics when it's caught early, the Forest Service says. Symptoms include fever, chills, muscle soreness and swollen lymph nodes. Just tell your doctor if you think you've come into contact with any plague-infested creatures.

This is the second plague scare in less than a month near Tahoe. A few weeks ago, a South Lake Tahoe resident tested positive for the bubonic plage -- the state's first case in five years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellake tahoehealthlabor daybeachessquirrellake tahoe
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Salons can reopen in Alameda Co. Friday
Where your county lands on CA's new 4-tier reopening plan
Heat wave heading for Bay Area: Here's how hot it will be
Flex Alert issued for CA, so will there be blackouts?
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
COVID-19 fear, labor strife among staff at Santa Rosa hospital
Hurricane Nana makes landfall, tropics remain active
Show More
Rally held outside Nancy Pelosi's home amid salon backlash
Judge kicks Kanye West off Virginia ballot for November
Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Bay Area fire updates: Lake Berryessa to remain closed Labor Day weekend
Community gives back to historical East Bay cinema amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News