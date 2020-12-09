Lake Tahoe cautious for surge of backcountry skier crowds during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Ski resorts open with new rules amid COVID-19 pandemic
Although ski resorts have chosen to limit their capacity, outdoor recreation is still allowed under California's health guidelines. Ski shops have already seen an uptick in demand for backcountry recreation, according to SFGate.com.
Officials have expressed concern that too many inexperienced newcomers will try skiing or snowboarding in the backcountry this winter, and have been warning travelers to stay safe. Everyone from non-profit organizations, professional skiers, tour groups, and government agencies have recommended plenty of preparation and advanced avalanche education classes, many of which are selling out.
Lake Tahoe can ill-afford any spikes in hospital visits, if something were to go wrong on the untested slopes. Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe has just nine ICU beds, while Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee was at 80% capacity last week.
