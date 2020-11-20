lake tahoe

Ski resorts open with new rules amid COVID-19 pandemic

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KGO) -- Ski season 2020 starts Friday in the sierra, and resorts have implemented new rules for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resorts like Northstar are welcoming guests back.

You will have to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.

RELATED: Tahoe area ski resorts plan to reopen with new COVID-19 restrictions; masks will be required

WATCH: We get an inside look at how Tahoe Ski resorts are gearing up to make it work.
SKIING DURING COVID: How is the coronavirus pandemic going to impact this year's ski season? We get an inside look at how Tahoe Ski resorts are gearing up to make it work.


Also, there is a new reservation system that limits the number of people on the slopes.

"And we're really confident that we would will be able to accommodate guests when they would like to ski 26 for the vast majority of days," said Kayla Elias, with Northstar.



RELATED: Coronavirus Impact: Tahoe resorts temporarily closing over COVID-19 concerns

"I'm all for it. I like the reservation system. In theory, it keeps the numbers down. I'm happy that it's socially-distanced. And then I'll ski really fast to keep the corona away from me," said Andre Mandel, a skier.

Nobody will have to share a lift with anyone who is not in their party.

Most dining will move outdoors due to restrictions on people gathering indoors.
