SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bringing the firepower as only someone of her comedic stature could, actress Leslie Jones has been a near-lifelong fan of the classic game show, "Supermarket Sweep".
"I can't understand how I'm not on the show. This is like the easiest show I've seen, like, easier than the 'Price is Right,'" said Jones, whose career took a meteoric trajectory immediately after her debut on 'Saturday Night Live' in 2013.
Jones' electric personality and performances turned her into an instant cultural sensation, taking roles in Judd Apatow's 'Trainwreck' and the 'Ghostbusters' reboot soon after. But now, Jones is putting her energy into a different revival as executive producer and host of the 60's game show sensation, premiering on ABC7, this Sunday night at 8 p.m.
RELATED: Longtime Alameda couple bikes every street on island, appears on 'Live with Kelly & Ryan'
Watch the interview in the video player above as ABC7's Reggie Aqui speaks with Jones about what she did to succeed in becoming a name-brand comedian, to some secrets she has for acing "Supermarket Sweep." She even reflected on an early audition she had with a friend for the original show version, and why it ended up being a flop.
RELATED: VIDEO: ABC7's Reggie Aqui, ABC News Meteorologist Ginger Zee dance to Disney's 'Magic Happens' Parade song
If you think you have what it takes to be a winner of the "Supermarket Sweep", click here.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Comedian Leslie Jones shares jokes, talks ABC's revival of 'Supermarket Sweep'
TELEVISION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More