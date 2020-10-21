technology

LG debuts $87,000 'Signature OLED R' TV set with a rollable screen

By Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You could be the one to own a surefire living room talking piece, and flashy item of TV innovation, for the low, low price of $87,000.

LG has released the world's first rollable television.

The 'Sinature OLED R' will only be immediately available for customers in South Korea, where LG is based, but it could way to the U-S.

LG says its new, 65-inch gadget is an "exceptional feat of engineering and user-centric design, this TV is a work of art that will enhance any space and complement any lifestyle" according to the company's website.

Promised as a "turning point in TV history", LG says the television's flexible screen can be rolled up into its flexible base to disappear from view.

The pricey product also boasts an aluminum casing finish, wool speaker cover, and can be engraved with a name or personalized message on the units base. Customers have the option of selecting four model colors, Signature Black, Moon Gray, Topaz Blue or Toffee Brown

