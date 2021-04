Author Robbie Couch debuts new LGBTQ+ teen novel 'The Sky Blues'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The genre of teenage literature can feel a little stale at times. Boy meets girl. Girl meets boy. Conflict and drama ensue. Happily ever after.But there are countless other stories that are being left untold. Brand-new author Robbie Couch is looking to change that with his debut novel, "The Sky Blues."Couch spoke with ABC7 Anchor Reggie Aqui about its release this week, and why crafting a story about a gay teenager in high school is so critical, especially in the case of Sky Baker.Click the above video to watch the conversation. You can find Robbie Couch's new book wherever books or sold, or by clicking here