SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The genre of teenage literature can feel a little stale at times. Boy meets girl. Girl meets boy. Conflict and drama ensue. Happily ever after.
But there are countless other stories that are being left untold. Brand-new author Robbie Couch is looking to change that with his debut novel, "The Sky Blues."
Couch spoke with ABC7 Anchor Reggie Aqui about its release this week, and why crafting a story about a gay teenager in high school is so critical, especially in the case of Sky Baker.
Click the above video to watch the conversation. You can find Robbie Couch's new book wherever books or sold, or by clicking here.
See more LGBTQ+ related stories here.
RELATED: Longtime Alameda couple bikes every street on island, appears on 'Live with Kelly & Ryan'
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."
You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Author Robbie Couch debuts new LGBTQ+ teen novel 'The Sky Blues'
SOCIETY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News