Mayor Libby Schaaf backs 'daughter of Oakland' Sen. Kamala Harris as pick for Joe Biden's vice president

School is set to resume next week in Oakland and parents are still awaiting details on how instruction will work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mayor said she understands parents are anxious.
Teachers are now planning for the new school year, but uncertainty still remains about the hours they'll work and what school will look like.
"I have every confidence that our fabulous union leaders and our wonderful superintendent Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell will reach a deal that puts out students first," Schaaf said.
Ahead of the first day of school, Schaaf is encouraging Oakland parents to take the school district's tech check survey to notify administrators what technology they have for distance learning and what they still need.
"Our community shows up and I have no doubt they will be ready for the first day of school," the mayor said.
During her interview Wednesday, the Oakland mayor also addressed the talk of Sen. Kamala Harris as a possible pick for presidential candidate Joe Biden's running mate in the 2020 race.
"I believe that a Biden-Harris ticket is the winning ticket and not just on Election Day, but every day during a Biden presidency," Schaaf said.
Schaaf said Harris is "a person of integrity," but fierce in taking on opponents.
The mayor also acknowledged Sen. Harris' Bay Area roots, calling her a "daughter of Oakland."
With news of COVID-19 cases numbers being underreported in California, the Oakland mayor is encouraging residents to act as if they have the virus, even if results are delayed.
This includes "giving the lake a break," as in Lake Merritt, she said.
On Monday, California saw a drop in COVID-19 cases, which prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to say the state may have turned a corner in fighting the virus.
Though this may not be the case because of a technical problem with the electronic system used by health departments.
Reacting to this news, Schaaf said, "When in doubt, get tested" and follow doctors order.
In terms of gatherings at Lake Merritt, Schaaf reinforced that compliance enforcement is underway at and that officials are cracking down on illegal vending.
"We want people to be outside, but we want them to be safe doing it," she said.
Watch the full interview with Mayor Schaaf above.
