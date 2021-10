VTA light rail service suspended indefinitely in SJ during mass shooting investigation

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- VTA light rail service is suspended indefinitely, transit officials announced following the deadly mass shooting at the San Jose rail yard. "The light rail yard remains an active investigation scene, limiting our ability to provide service," the agency tweeted.VTA is providing bus bridges to ensure continued service along light rail routes. Bay Area transit agencies AC Transit and SamTrans are both assisting by offering extra bus drivers.The suspension started at noon Wednesday a few hours after a gunman opened fire at the VTA control center and light rail yard at 101 W. Hedding St. near the intersection with San Pedro.The shooter killed nine VTA employees before turning the gun on himself, according to the Santa Clara County sheriff.