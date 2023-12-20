Iconic Liguria Bakery in SF reopens to long line of loyal patrons after summertime fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An iconic San Francisco business is back open just in time for the holidays.

People lined up down the block on Tuesday to be among the first to get into Liguria Bakery, which shut down in August because of a fire.

The North Beach landmark has been around since 1911.

It's famous for its focaccia, something a third-generation San Franciscan couldn't pass up.

"I'm 65, I've been coming here since I was five with my grandma - tradition -- every holiday, every birthday, special event. I don't even live in the city anymore. I was an hour away on business. I drove up because I knew today was the first day they were opening," said the visitor, Reggie.

The owners, the Soracco family, say they're grateful to be opening their doors once again.

