LIVE: Kincade Fire explodes in size, forces evacuations

By and Lauren Martinez
GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling the 10,000 Kincade Fire in Sonoma County that exploded in size overnight.

The wildfire has triggered a mandatory evacuation order for all of Geyserville. The fire has crossed Highway 128 near Moody Lane and is heading west. Residents are being ordered to leave immediately.

At least 300 people have been forced from their homes and an additional 1,700 people have been warned to be ready to leave. An evacuation warning has also been issued for northern Healdsburg. Evacuations are ordered for east of Geyserville in the areas of Geysers Road to Highway 128, Alexander Mountain Road, Cloverdale Geysers Road, Pine Flat Road, and Red Winery Road.

Due to shifting winds, Cloverdale Unified School District and Healdsburg Unified School District have announced that they will close all schools today as a cautionary measure due to the fire threat.

The fire exploded from 300 to 400 acres around 11:30 p.m. last night, to 5,000 acres around 1 a.m. and then 7,000 acres about an hour later.. Cal Fire estimates the wildfire is now larger than the earlier 10,000 acre estimate.

PG&E said that power in the area had been shutdown to 27,837 customers in the area around 3 p.m. yesterday for the safety shutdown.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 4 p.m.

At least two structures have burned, but Cal Fire has not released details on what those structures were. Over 300 firefighters are battling the blaze. Cal Fire says air tankers will help fight the fire as well.

An evacuation center has been set up at Healdsburg Community Center. The evacuation center that was set up at Windsor High School is no longer open.

Residents with large animals are being advised to head to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Rd. in Santa Rosa, according to the Red Cross.








