LNU Lightning Complex fire: Wildfire 2nd largest in California history, burning 314,000 acres across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The LNU Lightning Complex has become one of the largest wildfires in California history, second only to a complex that scorched NorCal in 2018, according to Cal Fire records. The CZU Lightning Complex now ranks third.In six days, the LNU Lightning Complex had burned more than 314,000 acres across the Bay Area and wine country, leaving four dead and 1,500 buildings destroyed.For comparison, 314,000 acres, or approximately 490 square miles, is almost as large as the entire city of Los Angeles, roughly 10 and a half San Franciscos and 2.5 times the size of Lake Tahoe.If moved to the East Coast, the fire would engulf 40% of Rhode Island and all of New York City -- along with parts of New Jersey.That's the size of 12 and a half Disney Worlds and 628 Disneylands.The complex could house 237,878 football fields or 1,016,576 Olympic swimming pools.The nearby CZU Lightning Complex is also the state's third-largest fire in history, burning more than 63,000 acres in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.They only rival 2018's Mendocino Complex, which burned more than 459,000 acres in Colusa, Lake, Mendocino and Glenn counties. That fire destroyed 280 buildings and claimed the life of one person.