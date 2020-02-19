SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed may have received a gift from another person involved in the city's political corruption scandal, a new report says.
Lefty O'Douls owner Nick Bovis may have paid $1,250 for a parade float in 2015 when Breed was on the Board of Supervisors, according to the San Francisco Examiner.
RELATED: SF Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru resigns in wake of corruption scandal
Bovis was arrested alongside former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru, who is currently facing corruption charges.
Last week, Mayor Breed admitted Nuru gifted her close to $6,000 by having her car repaired and securing her a rental vehicle.
SF Mayor Breed may have received potentially illegal gift from Lefty O'Douls owner, report says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News