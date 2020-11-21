Macy's window pet displays at San Francisco's Union Square to go virtual for 2020 holidays

This time-honored holiday tradition will certainly look different in its 34th year, though Macy's will continue to work with its longtime partner, the San Francisco SPCA.
Organizers say they plan to fill department store's windows with television screens showing videos of adoptable animals at the local animal shelter.
WATCH: Macy's lights Christmas tree in San Francisco's Union Square during private holiday ceremony
Inside Macy's, officials say giant cutouts of cats and dogs will be set up in four locations so shoppers can take commemorative selfies.
RELATED: Joe Biden's rescue dog headed to White House could be 'major' for Bay Area shelters
The San Francisco SPCA will also have a virtual live stream of the furry future family members running full time on their website.
The SPCA says visits with the animals starring in the videos can be set up through an application and appointment online.
RELATED: Cute, tiny owl found in Rockefeller Christmas tree
The SPCA says nearly 10,000 dogs and cats have found new homes from the holiday windows.
The Macy's seasonal display will run from Nov. 24 to Jan. 3.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic