Maine shooting timeline: How the mass shootings in Lewiston unfolded

At least 16 people are dead after a Lewiston shooting in Maine, according multiple sources. The suspected gunman is still at large.

The suspected gunman, 40-year-old Robert Card, is still on the run.

LEWISTON, Maine -- Law enforcement officers in Maine are in the midst of a massive manhunt for the suspected gunman responsible for mass shootings that killed 18 people and injured 13 more.

LIVE: Latest updates on mass shooting in Maine

The shootings took place at two different locations in Lewiston, Maine, on Thursday night, according to police. The suspect has been on the run ever since.

Here is how the mass shootings unfolded:

Wednesday, Oct. 25

6:56 p.m.

Emergency dispatchers begin to receive 911 calls detailing a male shooting at Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, State Police Col. William Ross told reporters during a news conference Thursday morning.

7:08 p.m.

Law enforcement receives reports of an active shooter inside the billiards room at the Schemengees Bar & Grille restaurant in Lewiston, about 4 miles south of the bowling alley, Ross said.

RELATED: A list of mass killings, active shooter incidents in the United States since January

8 p.m.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office posts on its Facebook page that it's investigating two active shooter events.

The post includes a photo of the suspect brandishing a semi-automatic rifle.

8:06 p.m.

Maine State Police posts on Facebook that there's an active shooter situation in the city of Lewiston, advising residents to shelter in place.

"Please stay inside your home with the doors locked," police said.

Around 9 p.m.

Law enforcement sources tell ABC News that a bowling alley in Lewiston is one of the scenes of the shooting.

There are additional reports of shots fired at the Schemengees Bar & Grille in Lewiston, the sources said.

A federal source also tells ABC News that there are multiple fatalities and the FBI is offering assistance.

9:15 p.m.

The Lewiston Police Department releases a photo of a white SUV that may be connected to the shooting.

Around 9:30 p.m.

Multiple sources tell ABC News that at least 16 people have died in the shooting. A massive manhunt for the suspect is in effect.

Around 10 p.m.

The FBI urges the public to remain vigilant and report any and all suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.

10:10 p.m.

The Gun Violence Archive, a database reporting on gun violence in the U.S., posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Lewiston shooting is the worst to occur in 2023.

It was also the 565th mass shooting in 2023 and the 31st mass murder, according to the organization.

10:52 p.m.

The Lewiston Police Department identifies a person of interest as 40-year-old Robert Card and releases his mugshot.

Card is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Around 11:30 p.m.

A vehicle registered to Card is located in Lisbon, Ross said.

Thursday, Oct. 26

4:23 a.m.

Police in nearby Lisbon, about 8 miles southeast of Lewiston, advise residents to remain sheltering in place as the search for the suspect continues.

6:14 a.m.

Maine State Police expands the shelter in place advisory and school closings to include the town of Bowdoin, about 15 miles east of Lewiston.

8:52 a.m.

The bowling alley where the shooting took place posts on Facebook that it is "devastated" for the community and the staff.

"We lost some amazing and whole hearted people from our bowling family and community last night," the post on Sparetime Recreation's Facebook page read. "There are no words to fix this or make it better."

Around 9:30 a.m.

Lisbon Police Chief Ryan McGee tells reporters that investigators are relying on the community's help to locate Card and that no tip is too small.

"If you see something in Lisbon that is suspicious, I want you to call," McGee said.

ABC News

Around 9:45 a.m.

The flag on the roof of the White House is lowered to half-staff to honor the victims of the Maine shootings.

10:45 a.m.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills tells reporters during a news conference the death toll from the shooting is now 18 people, with another 13 people injured.

Card has since been charged with eight counts of murder, Ross said, adding that the number of counts will ultimately be 18 once the remaining victims are identified.

He should be considered "extremely" armed and dangerous and should not be approached, Ross said.

Around 3 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard announces that it is searching the Kennebec River in Maine for any sign of Card.

Card owns a boat and property in the Lewiston area, according to a source briefed on the situation.

Thursday afternoon

Multiple law enforcement sources tell ABC News that investigators recovered a firearm from Card's abandoned vehicle when it was found late Wednesday.

Authorities are testing and tracing the gun to determine if it was involved in the shooting.

Around 5 p.m.

The FBI searches a home in Bowdoin, Maine, associated with the suspect, federal sources tell ABC News.