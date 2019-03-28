Crime & Safety

Man arrested after 4-year-old boy shot in head in Oakland

A man has been arrested after a 4-year-old boy was shot in the head at a home in East Oakland on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The boy is in critical condition after the shooting reported at 2:02 p.m. in the 2400 block of Ritchie Street.

Officers responded and detained a man and woman at the scene. Police said Thursday morning that they have arrested the man and released the woman pending further investigation. The man's name was not immediately released.

Police said more information about the case will be released later Thursday.
