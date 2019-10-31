officer-involved shooting

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspect was killed after an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in San Jose, police said.

Around 2:26 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man with a gun on McKee Road and N. Jackson Avenue, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Police said the man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

