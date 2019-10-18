BART

Man with box cutter slashes woman on BART as train approached West Oakland, police say

By Leslie Brinkley
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Imagine boarding a BART train at the Montgomery Street station in San Francisco and, as you ride across the bay, you're threatened by a man brandishing a box cutter as you are trapped in the train car.

BART police started getting frantic calls at 9:45 a.m. They subdued an adult man at the West Oakland BART station platform at 9:53 a.m.

But in those eight terrifying minutes, BART says passengers endured what they described as the suspect yelling and threatening them as he waved around the box cutter, eventually slashing a woman in the hand as the train approached West Oakland.



Officers Tased the man on the BART platform but he resisted arrest. They say the adult male was so uncooperative, they were unable to ID him and forced him to take fingerprints.

BART is now checking surveillance video from inside the train car and from the stations to figure out where the suspect boarded. They don't know yet if he was a fare evader.

See more stories and videos about BART here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west oaklandoaklandarrestbart policestabbingbart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BART
BART may offer TSA priority line access to boost SFO ridership
WATCH IN 60: BART bonus at SFO, booming pot business, Omni Hotel olive trees
Witness video shows police arrest teen accused of stealing cell phone on BART
Groundbreaking for long-awaited Walnut Creek Transit Village
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Shelter-in-place lifted at 3 Santa Clara schools
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
Police investigate after body found at park in San Rafael
PG&E to answer for planned power outages
Deadline to file claim for losses suffered during 2017, 2018 wildfires is Monday
High Surf Advisory issued for entire Bay Area coastline
Show More
No homecoming game in Novato Friday night
Sam Jordan's Bar and Grill to close after 60 years in SF
Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd dies at 62
New York man spots rare albino raccoon in backyard
San Jose Police SUV smashed up in collision
More TOP STORIES News