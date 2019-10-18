Man with box cutter slashes woman on BART as train approached West Oakland, police say

Man subdued and arrested by Bart police in west Oakland after he waved around a box cutter and slashed a woman’s hand on board a train from San Francisco. #abc7news pic.twitter.com/Jsfk5rQCDi — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) October 18, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Imagine boarding a BART train at the Montgomery Street station in San Francisco and, as you ride across the bay, you're threatened by a man brandishing a box cutter as you are trapped in the train car.BART police started getting frantic calls at 9:45 a.m. They subdued an adult man at the West Oakland BART station platform at 9:53 a.m.But in those eight terrifying minutes, BART says passengers endured what they described as the suspect yelling and threatening them as he waved around the box cutter, eventually slashing a woman in the hand as the train approached West Oakland.Officers Tased the man on the BART platform but he resisted arrest. They say the adult male was so uncooperative, they were unable to ID him and forced him to take fingerprints.BART is now checking surveillance video from inside the train car and from the stations to figure out where the suspect boarded. They don't know yet if he was a fare evader.