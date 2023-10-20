Vigil held for Middle East conflict victims by SF venue owner recently stranded in Israel

Manny's, a gathering space in San Francisco, held a vigil Thursday evening for the Israeli and Palestinian lives lost in the ongoing conflict.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Another large candlelight vigil was held Thursday in San Francisco, designed to create a sense of unity during these unsettling times and to send a message of healing.

Manny's, a gathering space in San Francisco, held a vigil Thursday evening for the Israeli and Palestinian lives lost in the ongoing conflict. Manny Yekutiel, the owner of Manny's, organized the event as a place for people to gather and grieve for all the innocent victims who have died in the violence.

"There is a lot of hatred all around us," Yekutiel said. "I understand why that hatred exists. For the next 15 to 20 minutes, I want us to try and create a bubble against all that hatred and just focus on the people who are gone."

Yekutiel recently returned from Israel. He has told ABC7 news about what he saw overseas, which is why he organized Thursday's vigil. People from all over the Bay Area attended the vigil and say they needed a place to honor those who have died.

"All that polarization gets in the way of being able to grieve, and we need to stop and grieve." said Helen Stoltfuz, and Orinda resident.

At the event, attendees read off names one at a time. Each name is a life lost. For Stoltzfus, this event was one she says she had to attend.

"I grew up with Palestinians in my family, and I am married to a Jewish man and my daughter is Jewish," she said. "I feel deep connections to both communities that are suffering."

